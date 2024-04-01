Latest News

IHC suspends PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Toshakhana case

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said appeal against the conviction would be fixed for hearing after Eidul Fitr holidays.

Saman SiddiquiApril 1, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence awarded to the PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on Monday.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court conducted a hearing of the case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said an appeal against the sentence would be fixed for hearing after Eidul Fitr holidays.

He added the cipher case would be completed in a few days.

“Also, we cannot fix the Toshakhana case for hearing the very next day after holding a hearing on it today.”

He said the cypher case was fixed for hearing the next day.

Toshakhana Reference Verdict: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years

The PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Toshakhana case by Accountability Court’s Judge Muhammad Bashir in January.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, while announcing the decision in the Toshakhana reference in Adiala jail, had disqualified both from any public office for 10 years.

The ATC also handed over a fine of Rs1.57 billion — Rs787 million each — to the couple.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in February established a special bench to hear the appeals filed by the PTI founder in the Toshakhana and cipher cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan were to hear the cases. The registrar of the high court had scheduled the hearing of the PTI founder’s pleas.

Saman Siddiqui

I am a freelance journalist, holding a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and an MS in Peace and Conflict Studies, associated with the electronic media industry since 2006 in various capacities. Here at OyeYeah, I cover a range of genres, from journalism to fiction to fashion, including reviews, and fact findings. 

