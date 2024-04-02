Israel kills 7 people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza

Israeli has killed seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza!

Seven aid workers, including foreign nationals, from the non-profit World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli military strike on Monday, April as they were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza.

Those killed included a dual US-Canada national, as well as people from Australia, Poland, and three from the United Kingdom, and a Palestinian.

The World Central Kitchen in a statement said it was “devastated to confirm seven members of our team have been killed in an IDF strike in Gaza”.

According to the WCK, its team was “traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle”.

It further said the convoy was hit “despite coordinating movements” with the Israeli military.

“This is not only an attack against WCK; this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” the statement quoted WCK CEO Erin Gore as saying.