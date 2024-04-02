Israel kills 7 people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the strike was "unintentional" which has suspended aid works
Israeli has killed seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza!
Seven aid workers, including foreign nationals, from the non-profit World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli military strike on Monday, April as they were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza.
Those killed included a dual US-Canada national, as well as people from Australia, Poland, and three from the United Kingdom, and a Palestinian.
The World Central Kitchen in a statement said it was “devastated to confirm seven members of our team have been killed in an IDF strike in Gaza”.
According to the WCK, its team was “traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle”.
It further said the convoy was hit “despite coordinating movements” with the Israeli military.
“This is not only an attack against WCK; this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” the statement quoted WCK CEO Erin Gore as saying.
Following the deadly airstrike, the UK summoned Israel’s ambassador in London to hear its “unequivocal condemnation” of the killing of three British and four other staff of a food charity in a Gaza missile strike, AFP reported.
The summons, which the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said the Israeli ambassador attended, came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel for answers about the “tragic incident”.
The British leader added it must “take immediate steps to protect aid workers and facilitate vital humanitarian operations in Gaza”.
Meanwhile, junior UK foreign minister Andrew Mitchell after the summons, said that he had requested “a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability”.
“I reiterated the need for Israel to put in place an effective deconfliction mechanism immediately and urgently to scale up humanitarian access,” Mitchell added.
“We need to see an immediate humanitarian pause, to get aid in and the hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire.”
On the other hand, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the strike was “unintentional”.
According to him, the Israeli army will hold an investigation and promised to “share our findings transparently”.
No one in the world has been able to make Israel answerable for the war crimes and genocide it is conducting in Gaza and the West Bank in the name of It’s right of self-defence.
Israel’s unintentional airstrike has left aid works once again halted in the starving and food-deprived Gaza strip
The United Arab Emirates announced to pause the humanitarian aid efforts through the maritime corridor pending further safety guarantees and a full investigation, a UAE official has told Reuters.
On the other hand, Anera, the organization that runs the second largest humanitarian operation in Gaza after UNRWA, also suspended its work in the besieged coastal enclave following yesterday’s attack on World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers by Israeli forces.
“The killing of WCK humanitarians, occurring less than a month after the still-unexplained killing of Anera staff member Mousa Shawwa, alongside the loss of numerous other aid workers and their families, has led our team to conclude that delivering aid safely is no longer feasible,” Anera said in a statement.
“The ongoing targeting of humanitarian workers and the lack of adequate safety measures demand a thorough investigation and immediate action. Israel bears the ultimate responsibility for ensuring the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance and basic services to those in need,” it said.