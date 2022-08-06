Oyeyeah
HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING: Monsoon emergency imposed in Pakistan

Forecast of moderate rain in Karachi from August 6-9 and heavy downpours from August 10 to 15.

Saman Siddiqui
posted on
Monsoon emergency imposed in Pakistan as new spell brings more rain from today!

Federal Minister for climate change  Senator Sherry Rehman in a series of Tweets informed about the decision taken by the government in wake of PMD weather prediction.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate rain in Karachi from August 6-9 and heavy downpours from August 10 to 15.

According to the Met Office, under the influence of the new weather system, rains coupled with wind and thunderstorms are expected to fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, and south-eastern Sindh from August 6 to August 9 with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, rainfall along with strong winds and thunders is expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and parts of Balochistan from August 10 to August 13 with occasional gaps. 

PMD has also warned of flash flooding, which is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Kashmir on August 8 and from August 10 to August 12.

“HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING: PMD says Islamabad, Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, and southeastern Sindh will experience heavy rainfall from 6-9th August. Some areas are likely to experience more thundershowers from 10th-13th August,” Senator Sherry Rehman said.

“People r asked to exercise maximum caution when heading out in rain. Travelers and tourists too should plan their trips according to updates from PMD. Many areas of Balochistan and Sindh are still waterlogged. Rain may also trigger landslides in hilly areas like Kashmir, Murree, KP,” she added.

The federal cabinet declared a “monsoon emergency,” following the devastation brought on by torrential rains and floods in several parts of the country.

At least 552 casualties reported since June 14 across the country since the rainy season started, according to NDMA, while more than 625 people are reported to be injured.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
