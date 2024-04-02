Latest News

MQM-P threatens to quit federal govt over rise in street crimes in Karachi

Karachi has been gripped by street crimes claiming the lives of dozens of citizens

Saman SiddiquiApril 2, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has threatened to quit the federal government over the rise in street crimes in Karachi.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari while talking to media in Karachi on Tuesday said his party will quit the federal government if the people of the port city continue to be killed amid the rise in street crimes across the city.

Lamenting the 15-year-long rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province, Senator Faisal Subzwari said the demands for an operation would have come forward if such killings were happening elsewhere.

“If our people continue to be killed, we will leave the government,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the deteriorating law and order situation in the metropolis, Faisal Subzwari said: “Police and criminals have come to celebrate Eid in Karachi.”

Related Articles

The former Minister for Maritime Affairs questioned why barriers are not being placed on the streets to curb crimes in the city.

Addressing Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Faisal Subzwari insisted: “The interior minister should come to Karachi and sit with our representatives.”

Commenting on the matter of governorship in Sindh, the MQM-P leader said that his party has not taken any decision about the change of the governor.

Subzwari added that Governor Kamran Tessori is the federation’s representative in Sindh and remains in office.

Karachi has been gripped by street crimes claiming the lives of dozens of citizens within months. 

Only in the holy month of Ramadan, 11 citizens were killed by street criminals in attempted robberies.

From January till March, at least 50 people in Karachi lost their lives amid street crimes.

Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.

Saman SiddiquiApril 2, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Saman Siddiqui

I am a freelance journalist, holding a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and an MS in Peace and Conflict Studies, associated with the electronic media industry since 2006 in various capacities. Here at OyeYeah, I cover a range of genres, from journalism to fiction to fashion, including reviews, and fact findings. 

Related Articles

Senate Elections 2024: PPP grabs 11, PML-N 6, MQM-P wins 1 seat

April 2, 2024

Salwan Momika, infamous descrater of the Quran, reportedly found dead in Norway

April 2, 2024

Suspended PIA air hostess rearrested in Canada on charges of drug possession

April 2, 2024

8 killed in Israeli airstrike on Iranian embassy in Damascus

April 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button