MQM-P threatens to quit federal govt over rise in street crimes in Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has threatened to quit the federal government over the rise in street crimes in Karachi.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari while talking to media in Karachi on Tuesday said his party will quit the federal government if the people of the port city continue to be killed amid the rise in street crimes across the city.

Lamenting the 15-year-long rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province, Senator Faisal Subzwari said the demands for an operation would have come forward if such killings were happening elsewhere.

“If our people continue to be killed, we will leave the government,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the deteriorating law and order situation in the metropolis, Faisal Subzwari said: “Police and criminals have come to celebrate Eid in Karachi.”

The former Minister for Maritime Affairs questioned why barriers are not being placed on the streets to curb crimes in the city.

Addressing Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Faisal Subzwari insisted: “The interior minister should come to Karachi and sit with our representatives.”

Commenting on the matter of governorship in Sindh, the MQM-P leader said that his party has not taken any decision about the change of the governor.

Subzwari added that Governor Kamran Tessori is the federation’s representative in Sindh and remains in office.

Karachi has been gripped by street crimes claiming the lives of dozens of citizens within months.

Only in the holy month of Ramadan, 11 citizens were killed by street criminals in attempted robberies.

From January till March, at least 50 people in Karachi lost their lives amid street crimes.

Meanwhile, six robbers have been killed in 75 police encounters while 93 accused were arrested with injuries.