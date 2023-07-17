Latest News

Pervez Khattak forms a new party PTI Parliamentarians

Saman SiddiquiJuly 17, 2023
Pervez Khattak forms 'PTI Parliamentarians'

Pervez Khattak, days after being thrown out of PTI, has formed a new party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, a news source claimed on Monday.

The former defence minister will be head of the new party.

As reported, as many as 57 former parliamentarians and political leaders have expressed their support for Pervez Khattak.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and ex-lawmakers Shaukat Ali and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar are among 57 ex-assembly members who have joined the party, the source added.

The leaders, who attended a meeting of the PTI Parliamentarians called by Pervez Khattak, included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former chief minister Mahmood Khan, former speaker Mushtaq Ghani, former ministers Ishtiaq Armar, Arbab Jahandad, Qalandar Lodhi, Dr. Hisham Inamullah, Arbab Waseem and Saleh Muhammad.

The participants of the meeting held the PTI chairman responsible for the May 9 incidents.

They said that the party leaders and the people have rejected the ant-state agenda of the PTI chairman.

Khattak, a former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader who served as the federal defence minister from 2018 to 2022, was expelled from the PTI on the charge of encouraging former lawmakers to leave the party.

