Senate Elections 2024: PPP grabs 11, PML-N 6, MQM-P wins 1 seat

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has taken the lead in the Senate elections with 11 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clinched six.

On the other hand, the Muttahida Qaudmi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and an independent candidate Faisal Vawda managed to secure one seat each.

On Tuesday, the polling for the 19 vacant senate seats was held in the National, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies.

However, elections on 11 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s seats were postponed by the Election Commission over the “denial” of oath-taking to the lawmakers elected on reserved seats.

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was elected senator on a technocrat seat with 222 votes.

Rana Mahmood Hasan of Pakistan People’s Party bagged seat in upper house of parliament with 224 votes.

Punjab

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb won the election on technocrat seat, by obtaining 128 votes.

Petroleum Minister Musadiq Malik also won a technocrat seat after securing 121 votes.

Sindh

The provincial election commissioner Sharif Ullah announced the results of the Senate polls in Sindh..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the ruling party in Sindh, managed to win 10 Senate seats from the province, whereas, each Senate seat was won by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and an independent candidate.

On the general seat, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Dost Ali Jessar, Kazim Ali Shah, Masroor Ahsan, and Nadeem Bhutto have been declared victors, as per preliminary results.

Furthermore, MQM-P’s Amir Chishti was elected senator on a general seat while independent candidate Faisal Vawda also won the general seat in the Senate.

PPP leaders Rubina Saadat Qaimkhani and Quratulain Marri were elected on women’s seat while another PPP candidate Punjho Mil Bhail won a reserved seat for minority.

PPP’s Sarmad Ali and Zamir Ghumro were selected on the technocrat seats.

Balochistan

All candidates from Balochistan Assembly have been elected unopposed. ECP announced that candidates from sparsely populated region were elected unopposed on all seats.