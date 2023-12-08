Shaukat Tarin quits PTI and active politics

Shaukat Tarin has parted ways with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday.

In a major blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former finance minister Shaukat Tarin announced his resignation from the party and active politics, citing challenging financial circumstances and deteriorating health.

The former finance czar confirmed giving up his party membership and resignation from his seat in the Senate as well.

Tarin also confirmed that he is bidding adieu to politics.

He said that he had decided on the advice of friends and family, adding that his health had not been well for the past two years.

Shaukat Tarin was elected to the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a PTI ticket in 2021.

He served as the finance minister from October 2021 to April 2022.