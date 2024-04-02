Latest News

Suspended PIA air hostess rearrested in Canada on charges of drug possession

Canadian authorities arrested Hina Sani again in Toronto after ice was found in her shoes.

A suspended PIA air hostess is reported to have been rearrested in Canada on charges of drug possession on Tuesday.

As reported, Hina Sani was arrested again by the Canadian authorities in Toronto after ice was found in her shoes.

The latest development reportedly took place around the easter holidays.

Hina Sani is expected to be presented in court soon.

Sani was released after her original detention for carrying passports belonging to people not related to her.

As per the media reports, Sani named two PIA officials posted in Toronto, Faiza Javed, and Jameel as her accomplices. They were subjected to an hours-long interrogation session, the report claimed.

PIA steward Hina Sani, who arrived in Toronto on PK-789 on March 29, was arrested as Canadian immigration authorities found multiple passports belonging to different individuals.

Following the incident, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended air hostess Hina Sani on charges of alleged violation of discipline.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reached out to PIA for further information on her case while further proceedings are underway.

