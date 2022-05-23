PCB names 16-player squad for ODIs against West Indies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named the 16-player squad for the three International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day Internationals (ODI) against the West Indies.

The matches are scheduled to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10, and 12.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the national side, while Shadab Khan has returned as vice-captain.

Shadab Khan missed the Australia ODIs due to an injury,

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs includes:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

The squad will assemble in Rawalpindi on June 1 for a training camp.

Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan, who are currently playing in the English County Championship, will join the squad in time for the practice sessions.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim’s statement:

“As the ODIs against the West Indies are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, we have decided to give the best chance to our side to collect maximum points and strengthen our chances of progressing directly for the pinnacle 50-over tournament. We have retained the same core of players so they further establish themselves in the format. I hope this bunch will continue the form they gained from the Australia series.

“Also, and taking into consideration that there will be no Managed Event Environment and the players can be called at a short notice, we have reduced the squad size to 16 players.

“For the Australia ODIs, we had also announced backup players as cover to those players who were dealing with injuries. Players such as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir.

He added that Usman, along with Asif Ali and Haider Ali remains in the PCB’s plans for the shortest format as they have a series of T20I lined up this year, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.