Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk15 views
posted on
Alia Bhatt pregnancy newsAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding file photo | OyeYeah News
Views

Alia Bhatt announces her first pregnancy!

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in April 2022, are expecting their first child.

Published Earlier:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with a special post on social media on Monday.

Alia, a young mommy-to-be shared a hospital click in an Instagram post to break the big news to her fans and followers.

She captioned her post, “Our baby ….. Coming soon”.

Following the announcement, congratulations are in order for the Bollywood celebrity couple.

Alia and Ranbir after dating for some years got married in April 2022 at Ranbir’s Mumbai home Vastu.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You