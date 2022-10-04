Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal have been married for 2.5 yrs!

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal have already been married for 2.5 yrs!

As the internet is flooded with Bollywood star couple’s marriage news, their spokesperson confirmed in a statement that they are already married.

“Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family,” the spokesperson said.

“They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event tonight in Mumbai,” the spokesperson added.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Earle on September 29, in a voice note shared on Instagram said that they “formalised their union” 2 years ago and are finally celebrating with family.

“Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.” Ali Fazal added, “Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched by all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you,” they said voice note.

Bollywood stars Richa and Ali met a decade ago, on the sets of their film 2012 Fukrey.

The stars are said to have been dating since 2015.

They confirmed their relationship status in 2017.

Check out their wedding festivities being shared on their respective Instagram accounts:

