Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy with a steamy maternity photoshoot.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child.

The couple had tied the knot in 2018.

The actress broke the news on her Instagram on Monday, with a series of stunning photos of herself lying on Anand’s lap while she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Sonam’s hashtag hints that the baby is due this year in the fall.

The actress also penned a loving poem for her unborn child, as the caption of her post read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.