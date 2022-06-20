Oyeyeah
Adnan Siddiqui boycotts APPNA event in US over Indian artists’ presence amid blasphemy row

By Saman Siddiqui
Popular actor turned producer, clarified that he won’t be attending the event where Indian artists have also been invited and in wake of recent incidents of blasphemy in India, he won’t be attending it.

Published Earlier:

Following the hate-fuelled, sacrilegious comments made by the now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Muslims are outraged across the world.

Sharing his decision in a tweet, Mom actor said: “In solidarity with countless Muslims around the world, I won’t be attending APPNA event in the US where some Indian artists are invited too. Nothing against the artistes but my conscience doesn’t allow me to overlook the humiliation of revered Prophet (PBUH) by Indian leaders.”

As reported, the APPNA is set to host its summer convention at the Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, New Jersey, between July 13 to July 17. The announcement was made on its Facebook page.

Reportedly, the event is set to host a live concert by Ali Zafar on July 15, Friday, and another by Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan on July 16, Saturday.

The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA,  is the largest medical organization for expatriate Pakistanis in the US.

