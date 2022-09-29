Ali Sethi makes it to TIME100 Next list

Ali Sethi makes it to the TIME100 Next list!

The American magazine has released the ‘100 Next’ list, which includes the 100 best personalities from around the world.

The Time100 Next list includes rising stars from various walks of life, and it’s a proud moment that our own star has has been included in the list.

The Pasoori singer shared the news on his Instagram, with an excerpt from the TIME website by Amitav Ghosh. “Proud to be included in the 2022 TIME100Next list. This old-world portrait of me and looking pyaar-se at the pre-colonial past,”

The writeup specially mentions Sethi’s latest hit with Shae Gill, ‘Pasoori’, and reads, “Though written in Punjabi by a Pakistani artist, Ali Sethi’s song ‘Pasoori’ has become a global sensation with close to 400 million views on YouTube. Even more remarkable, the song has found a huge following in neighbouring India despite the escalating tensions between the two countries.”

“Sethi’s great gift is that he is able to use an ancient form of music from the region, the classical raga, to challenge and expand notions of gender, sexuality, and belonging. ‘Pasoori’ is a virtuoso demonstration of how artists can, in subtle ways, subvert the restrictions that are being imposed upon them by new forms of authoritarianism and intolerance”, it added.

Nida Manzoor, a British actress from Pakistan, has also been included on the list and was described as an “artist.”