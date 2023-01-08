Celebrity News

Author Hanif Kureishi hospitalised in Rome

Hanif Kureishi says he is unsure if he will be able to walk again in the future after his fall in Rome

Author Hanif Kureishi has been hospitalised in Rome, it emerges today.

The British-Pakistani author of “The Buddha of Suburbia”, a 1990 global hit, in a thread of tweets shared an update on his health condition.

Hanif Kureishi is reported to be hospitalised in Rome after sustaining an injury and he hasn’t been able to move his arms or legs since the incident that happened a few days before the new year.

According to him, Hanif is unable to make phone calls or even scratch his nose – something he describes as ‘humiliating’.

“I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall,” the Oscar-nominated screenwriter and dramatist stated.

 

“I believed I was dying. I believed I had three breaths left,” he said describing the incident and added that he realised he had lost coordination between his mind and body. “I had become divorced from myself.”

The 68-year-old went on to add that he saw “Mo Salah score against Aston Villa” and sipped some bear after which he felt dizzy and passed out. He woke up “in a pool of blood” with his wife beside him.

“From the floor, my wife heard my frantic shouting. She saved my life and kept me calm. For a few days, I was profoundly traumatised, altered, and unrecognisable to myself. I am in the hospital. I cannot move my arms and legs,” he added in a tweet.

Here at Oyeyeah, we wish him a swift recovery.

Kureishi is known best for taking on difficult and taboo subjects in his work, particularly around relationships and minority groups.

His Buddha Of Suburbia in 1990, a semi-autobiographical piece of work which was about a bisexual British South Asian character, was adapted for a BBC television series, soundtracked by David Bowie.

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

