Celebrities wish fans, Eid Mubarak, sharing a glimpse of some stunning twinning moments

Celebrities have wished fans, Eid Mubarak, sharing a glimpse of their festivities!

As Pakistan marks the third day of Eid ul Fitr on Thursday, social media feed is filled with festive vibes and special messages from celebrities.

Extending sweet wishes on Eid, celebs also dropped adorable family portraits on their respective social media accounts.

What’s been the most heartwarming this year is that many of our favorite celebs opted for matching outfits to perk up this year’s eid looks!

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari celebrated with her daughter and grandchildren all wearing matiching yellow colour outfits.

Well we can say Bushra Ansari is the most chic grandmother we have seen lately!

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt twinning with their daughter give us the family portrait goals!

Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gilani opted for white for the whole family looking super cool on this warm and humid eid.

Momal Sheikh’s family brought us a perfect twinning moment!

Ahmed Ali Butt’s Eid photos feature cute father and son twining in traditional matching outfits.

Sanam Jung twinning with her daughterin matching eid outfit is melting our hearts!

This eid we came to see some special twinning moments of the newly weds celebrities.

Zara Tareen and Farhan Tahir looked dapper wearing outfits of beautiful shade of green.

Newlyweds Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed rocked in matching colour outfits having similar details.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had been in festive moon wearing traditional outfits celebrating their first eid after getting married.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s eid photo shoot is winning hearts on social media.