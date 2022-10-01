Dania moves to SC seeking autopsy of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Dania has moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) seeking an autopsy of the late Aamir Liaquat Hussain.





As reported, the 18-year-old widow of a late televangelist approached the apex court, filing a petition against the verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The Sindh High Court trashed an application challenging an order of a sessions court against the exhumation and autopsy of a PTI MNA.

She stated that it was mandatory to conduct an autopsy on the body of Amir Liaquat Hussain to determine the cause of death.

As reported, Additional Sessions Judge, Magistrate, and Secretary Health Sindh have been nominated as parties in the plea that maintained that Sindh High Court’s ruling opposed regulations and evidence and facts need to be properly probed.

Dania Shah, while opening up about the inheritance dispute, said Aamir’s former wife and children inherited the property and assets, despite he gave them their due share in his lifetime.

Karachi’s Additional and District Sessions Judge heard the appeal of Dua Aamir, daughter of the deceased PTI MNA, against the decision of the Judicial Magistrate to conduct the autopsy of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Former PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 49, passed away on Jun. 09, 2022.

He was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in his room at his Karachi residence.