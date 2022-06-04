Fawad Khan appointed UNDP Pakistan’s new goodwill ambassador

Fawad Khan has been appointed UNDP Pakistan’s new goodwill ambassador!

Fawad Khan is the latest celebrity to join hands with the international team as an ambassador.

Fawad Khan took to social media to express his gratitude for the appointment.

“Honoured and excited to start my journey as @UNDP_Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador! I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the Agenda 2030,” he said,



The UNDP Pakistan shared a post to welcome Khan on board.

“We look forward to working together to raise awareness and achieve #Agenda2030 in Pakistan,” UNDP Pakistan captioned the post.