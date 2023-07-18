Feroze Khan given son’s custody for six days by Karachi’s Family Court

Feroze Khan has been allowed his son’s custody for six days!

The development comes on Tuesday as Karachi’s Family Court East heard the case of actor Feroze Khan’s handover of children during summer vacation.

The court issued an order to give custody of his son Sultan Khan to Feroze Khan from July 19 to 24.

Furthermore, the court directed that the daughter should be given to Feroz Khan for two days from 12 noon to 6 in the evening.

The court said that the girl is underaged so she cannot be given to Feroze Khan for a day and night stay.

The court also ordered Feroze Khan to deposit a bond of Rs 6 lakhs.

Feroze Khan has also been ordered to submit his original passport and identity card to the court.

Court bailiffs have been appointed as commissioners in cases of extradition of children.

It should be noted that actor Feroze Khan had requested to temporarily hand over the children to him for a month.

Feroze Khan was married to Aliza Sultan in 2018, the actor’s first child was born in 2019 while a daughter was born in 2022.

In 2022, Feroze and Aliza got divorced after Aliza alleged that Feroze Khan was torturing her, and later both of them filed cases against each other which are being heard in court.