Hareem Farooq tests positive for Covid just a day before Eid!

Hareem Farooq has tested positive for Covid just a day before Eid ul Azha!

Taking to her Insta stories on Friday, Hareem Farooq shared that she has tested positive after ‘dodging Covid for two years.’

“Luckily I didn’t come in contact with a lot of people the day I got my symptoms. My symptoms were really bad and the past few days have been horrible — the fever and the body aches are unbearable,” she wrote, adding that she will be spending her Eid in isolation.

“Don’t forget to take precautions on Eid for yourself and your loved ones,” the Parchi actor said.

Here at OyeYeah, we wish her a swift recovery.

Pakistan witnessed a rapid surge in Covid cases last week.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has already issued guidelines for Eid ul Azha amid rising coronavirus-positive cases.

