Hareem Shah and her husband arrested in Türkiye

Hareem Shah and her husband have been arrested in Türkiye, it emerges on Friday.

As reported, Tiktoker Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah were arrested at the airport as they were leaving for Muscat.

The couple was taken into custody at Istanbul airport after the Turkish police recovered a huge amount of gold and currency from them.

Sources said that Hareem Shah was on her way to Muscat from Türkiye with her husband when a huge amount of currency and gold was recovered from her during the search.

Hareem Shah and her husband are being questioned by Turkish authorities.

Famous TikToker had been residing in Türkiye for the past couple of months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had asked multiple banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts earlier this year in January.

The notorious Tiktoker is on FIA’s radar after she posted a controversial money laundering video.