Hina Altaf’s father passes away

Hina Altaf’s father passed away on Saturday.

The popular actress has shared the tragic news of the death of her father in her Instagram story.

Hina wrote, “the most strong person I have ever known In my life, my father has passed away, please pray for him”

Our heartfelt condolences to Hina and her family and prayers for the departed soul.

The actress did not share any picture of her father.

However, a picture of their wedding is circulating on social media in which she can be seen standing with her father and husband on the occasion of her Nikkah.

Hina Altaf tied knot with the actor Agha Ali in 2020 during the corona Lockdown.