Iconic sign language host Syed Iftikhar Ahmed passes away

Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, iconic sign language host of PTV show Boltay Haath passes away in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The sad news of his demise was shared by his daughter, actor Madiha Iftikhar via an Instagram post on March 29.

“Today my prayers for my father’s health turned into prayers for my father to be granted Paradise. Indeed, to Allah, we belong, and to Allah, we shall return,” Madiha wrote.

Ahmed, alongside his wife Rehana Iftikhar, hosted Boltay Haath, in the 80s era and had been a widely respected figure within the deaf community.

Boltay Haat, one of its kind television shows to date in Pakistan, used sign language to reach out to people with speaking and hearing disabilities.