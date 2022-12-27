Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers cardiac arrest in Canada!

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil suffered a heart attack while in Canada and was moved to a hospital.

Tariq Jamil’s son Yusuf has confirmed that the father suffered a heart attack in Canada.

In his tweet, Yousuf Jamil said that his father is currently in Canada and has been shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack.

He said that by the grace of Allah, his condition is much better now, and people are requested to pray for him.

بابا جان اس وقت کینیڈا میں ہیں اور ان کو دل کا دورہ پڑنے پر ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا ہے. اللہ کے فضل سے اب ان کی حالت بہت بہتر ہے. آپ سب احباب سے دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے. اللہ رب العزت والد محترم کو صحت کاملہ عطا فرمائے. — Yousaf Jamil (@YousafjamilMTJ) December 27, 2022

However, he did not mention in which city Maulana Tariq Jamil is currently visiting.

Here at OyeYeah, we wish Maulana a swift recovery.

In the video statement, Yousuf Jamil said Maulana suffered a heart attack at 1:00 p.m. Pakistan time and 3:00 a.m. Canadian time. He got chest pain, and he was shifted to the hospital where the whole procedure was completed successfully now he is fine and in the hospital.