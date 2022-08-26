Meghan Markle accused of undermining Serena Williams in Archetypes

Meghan Markle is accused of undermining Serena Williams in Archetypes!

Meghan markle’s new spotify podcast is garning a lot of prasies for its first episode featuring Serena Williams. Some praised it for being edited beautifully, and found Meghan’s got a great voice and vibe.



Tennis star Serena Williams was invited on the show to share her life journey, however, the Royal commentator found Meghan to have undermined the sportswoman’s achievements with sob stories of her own.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser mocking the former royal said: “The story that Meghan is clearly most interested in getting into is Meghan’s story.

“We get to hear, again, about how she took on a sexist dishwashing detergent ad as an 11-year-old,” M Elser said, adding Meghan’s famous letter to Hillary Clinton over a misogynistic ad from a consumer brand.

She went on to added: “To put it another way, Meghan spoke for approximately 1.5 times more time than the woman who was there to tell her story.

“We get Meghan, Meghan, a touch of Harry and some more Meghan with some Serena thrown in here and there.

“It takes up until the 11-minute mark before we actually hear from the tennis great with Meghan’s other half, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex even getting a look in before Serena meaningfully joins the conversation,” Ms Elser said mocking Megan.

Well what ever be the criticism, the Twitter time line is still buzzing with talks about Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast.

Meghan Markle’s new Podcast has hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, beating Joe Rogan in the U.S.

As reported, the number of listeners for Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘Archetypes’: Estimated 10 million. While the average number of viewers for Piers Morgan’s TV show is reported to be 62,000.

Trolls mocked Meghan Markle for not launching her Spotify podcast. Now that she has successfully launched her podcast, the same trolls are mocking her for having a podcast. Just let it go; Harry was never going to marry you. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 25, 2022

On Meghan Markle’s new podcast #Archetypes, I found it interesting that Serena said that her daughter Olympia questions how everyone knows her mother’s name. Olympia has a lot to learn about the greatness of her mommy #USOpen — Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) August 25, 2022

I don't dislike Meghan Markle because she's "ambitious" I dislike Meghan Markle because she's a nasty woman. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 24, 2022