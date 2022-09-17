Momina Mustehsan attends Forbes Power Women’s Summit

Momina Mustehsan attended the 10th Forbes Power Women’s Summit held in New York.

Taking it to social media the Afreen Afreen crooner Thanked Forbes for inviting her to the summit. “Congratulations for completing 10 years and thank you for curating such meaningful, impactful & important conversations and interactions between women. It is always so inspiring & uplifting to be in these environments,” Momina said.



The popular singer, who also bagged a spot on BBC‘s 100 Influential Women in the past earlier shared the invitation she received for the event on her Instagram Stories.

“Today, it is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country. #ClimateEmergency,” Momina captioned her post.

Pakistani singer keeps rightfully using her fame to advocate for social causes including women’s rights, cyberbullying, and mental health awareness.

Singer Momina Mustehsan attended Forbes’s event on Sep 15 while wearing a desi attire that grabbed netizens’ attention.

The singer is reported to have attended a number of panel talks at the summit.

One of the panels included renowned Hollywood actor Blake Lively on the stage, it was followed by prestigious fashion house Tory Burch. Comedians, performers, and social media gurus Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Dylan Mulvaney were the final to speak.

The panel discussed TikTok popularity with Forbes’ Barbie Ferreira.