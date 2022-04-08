Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday at the Edhi Centre!

Popular actress Saba Qamar turned 38 this year on April 5.

Taking to social media, the actress revealed that she celebrated her big day at the Edhi Centre with the children and less privileged people staying at the shelter home.

“Every person has to have some memories to recall as the time passes so I decided to make the most out of my birthday- every year we spend so much time/money celebrating our beautiful days with our loved ones which is so adorable in so many ways, but this time it hit me hard in the head when I thought of those people who do not have any family to celebrate their days?” Mrs. and Mr. Shameem actor wrote.

“So we decided to visit Edhi Centre on my birthday and celebrate my happiness with these beautiful angels to bring a smile on their adorable faces. I tried my best to leave them with happiness and I hope to see them again Insha Allah very soon because they’ve taken a promise from me,” Saba went on to say.

“Also, with this, I want to encourage all of you to take some time out of your busy routines to spend your time with these people because they are the ones who deserve this the most!” she said.

“I think everyone should be responsible for serving humanity. This has to be the happiest birthday of my life Allhamduli ALLAH, ” she concluded.

Check out her Birthday celebration video: