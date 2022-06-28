Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Shahid Afridi fined for over speeding on Motorway

Former all-rounder lauded the Motorway police for not favouring him because he is a sports celebrity.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk11 views
posted on
Views

Shahid Afridi has been fined for over speeding on Motorway, it emerges on Tuesday.

As reported, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was fined by the Motorway police for speeding while driving to Karachi from Lahore.

Published Earlier:

Afridi had to pay Rs1,500 as a penalty for violating the traffic rule.

The former all-rounder lauded the Motorway police for not favouring him because he is a sports celebrity.

“The law is equal for everyone,” he said.

Later, Shahid Afridi took the mandatory selfies with the police personnel.

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You