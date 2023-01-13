Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik added to Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Asia 2023 list

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and the first female judge of Pakistan’s Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik have been added to Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Asia 2023 list!

The Forbes ’50 Over 50: Asia 2023′ list includes names of 50 women over the age of 50 from Asia-Pacific, who are reaching new heights in their industries and inspiring the region’s next generation.



According to the magazine, these women are proving that success can happen at any age in the fields of technology, medicine, art, politics, and more.

Forbes partnered with Mika Brzezinski and Know Your Value to produce this list.

Senator Rehman, 62, garnered global attention when representing Pakistan at the climate summit where she proposed a new agreement to transfer funds from wealthy nations to developing nations that had experienced natural disasters connected to climate change.

Highlighting Rehman’s achievements Forbes stated, “At the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), Rehman made global news, suggesting a new deal to channel money from rich countries to poor ones that have suffered climate-related disasters”.

“She was the first female to hold office as Leader of Opposition in the Senate in 2018,” added the magazine.

A former journalist, information minister and ambassador to the U.S., Sherry Rehman was the first female to hold office as Leader of Opposition in the Senate in 2018, was appointed Pakistan's Minister of Climate Change in 2022. #ForbesOver50



Full list: https://t.co/0wZpvlz0jz pic.twitter.com/D9GGpUzLzz — Forbes (@Forbes) January 12, 2023

Writing about Justice Malik, Forbes stated that she became the first woman to serve as a justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in the country’s 75-year history. Malik previously served for a decade as a judge on the Lahore High Court, ruling on the enforcement of international arbitration in Pakistan, and sat on the Green Bench, advocating environmental justice”.

“In 2021, Malik issued a seminal judgment outlawing the use of virginity tests in rape cases. She also served on the board of the Punjab Judicial Academy and as chair of the Judicial Officers Female Supervisory Committee,” it added.

Other women on the list include, Vicki Brady, the first female CEO of Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company by market share, made it to the list as well. Despite being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Brady stood strong.

Chew Gek Khim from Singapore who “modernised a colonial-era tin smelting interest into a diversified property and hospitality firm”, has been also a prominent choice.

While six women from India were also included in the list.