Shoaib Akhtar embarks on Hajj as state guest of Saudi Arabia

Shoaib Akhtar embarks on the Hajj journey on Saturday as the state guest of Saudi Arabia.



Taking it to social media, the former fast pacer shared the update with his fans and followers.

Akhtar also expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Shoaib Akhtar also shared photos wearing ehraam.

“Alhamdolillah going for honorary Hajj as a state guest of Saudi Arabia. I will also be addressing the Hajj Conference attended by leaders of the Muslim world in Makkah,” he said.