Sushmita Sen & IPL Founder Lalit Modi are in relationship

Sushmita Sen and IPL Founder Lalit Modi are confirmed to be in a relationship!



The news has struck former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress fan’s like a thunderbolt.

Earlier in the day, Lalit Modi, 56, took to social media to announce that he is dating Sushmita Sen, 46.

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, announced a “new beginning” with actor Sushmita Sen.

As he called Ms. Sen his better half, Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy if the two were married.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” Modi tweeted.



Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

And later tweet said, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day.”

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sen had recently posted photos from her holiday in Italy and Maldives.

The dating news hasn’t sit well with the fans!

