Taylor Swift's cat has become the third wealthiest pet in the world!

Pop star Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson owns net worth of $97 million.

January 7, 2023
Taylor Swift‘s cat has become the third wealthiest pet in the world.

Pop star Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson has become the third wealthiest pet in the world with a net worth of $97 million.

The list with the likes of Forbes is reported to be combined by All About Cats using the animals’ net worth using data from Instagram.


As reported, Taylor Swift‘s cat has earned its fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.

Taylor also has two more cats – Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

To everyone’s surprise, the list did not mention Meredith and Benjamin.

While the owner of the richest cat, Taylor Swift, herself has an estimated net worth of $570 million as per a Forbes 2022 report.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Olivia Benson is also featured in music videos such as Blank Space. 

On the other hand, Oprah Winfrey’s dogs were also included in the list and they inherit $30 million via their own trust on an account of their owner’s death.

Earlier, the late fashion Designer Karl Largerfeld’s Birman cat, Choupete made it to the list of the world’s richest pets with about $13 million inherited after Karl’s death.

