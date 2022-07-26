YouTuber Zaid Ali T requests prayers after suffering serious head injury

YouTuber Zaid Ali T requests prayers after suffering a serious head injury!

The famous Pakistani vlogger took to social media to share an update with his followers about some of the most hectic days of his life.

Zaid penned a long note on his Instagram story, revealing details of his current state, and asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

“I was recently in a terrible accident in which I hit my head and completely passed out. Upon waking up, I was told I had a major concussion and I have been extremely lucky that there was no internal bleeding in my head. My head is currently deformed and swollen, and it’s difficult to eat anything — I have been vomiting repeatedly,” he wrote.

“I remember when it first happened, I was in such uncontrollable pain and was begging Allah to take everything just to make this pain go away. All the worldly problems I had didn’t matter anymore. A few days later now, I realised that sometimes we neglect the biggest blessing that Allah has given us, our health. There is nothing greater than health. If you are healthy, you have everything in the world,” he added.

“The doctors said it would take me seven to 10 days to start his normal day-to-day activities but it could take up to a few months for it to heal properly. All I request is to just keep me in your duas,” he concluded.

Here at OyeYeah, we wish him a swift recovery.