Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha Episode-30 Review: Story is lingering on Saad’s trials and tests

ARY Digital drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is 30 episodes down and at this point, the story is still lingering on Saad’s trials and tests. After 30 Episodes, the story seems to be dragged a lot, the misery goes round and round. Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali’s chemistry is looking great. In the previous episode, we have seen that Poor Saad is still in the lockup. In this episode, it seems that Saad’s trials and tests will never going to end.

Areeb’s character is making us hate him more and more. Although he is claiming that his heart has inclined toward Faha but still Maheer is stuck in his head. He is trying his best to find ways to tease her. I have a feeling that he is just using Faha, he is going to ditch her as well. And it still doesn’t make sense, why Faha created the whole drama of being the victim in front of her mother.

Maheer is trying her best to cool down her always-angry mother. Maheer’s mother and her attitude are not making any sense at all. She knows that Saad is in the lockup and his mother is obviously not in her senses then why is she behaving like a child? Maheer is behaving too sensibly it seems like she is not the old Maheer she is the transformed one. Maheer and her parents’ scenes are too dragging.

Maheer and Neelo are back on good terms, Neelo brings back Maheer to Saad’s room where Maheer reads Saad’s personal diary. The same journal in which Saad has penned his heart out. Well, it is too hard to digest that Maheer has no inkling about it ever. How can a girl is so oblivion to this fact? Saad loves Maheer and it is written all over his face but Maheer cannot read that she needs this diary to know how he feels towards her strange!

Maheer who herself was in love with Saad is surprised to know that Saad always loved her since their childhood. Maheer is trying hard to convince the Police officer to let her meet Saad. She almost pleads with the Police Officer as a result she is allowed to meet him for a few minutes. The scene where Maheer meets Saad is one heartwarming scene. Saad is glad to know that Maheer fully trusts her. He asks Maheer to stay calm things will get better. Maheer heart now beats for Saad she becomes restless when she sees marks and bruises on Saad’s body. Her Saad is subjected to torture in the lockup. Now wondering how will Saad get away from this lock up. Makers please you need to conclude this serial.

Current Rating of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

3.9 Rated 3.9 out of 5 3.9 out of 5 stars (based on 18 reviews) Excellent 61% Very good 0% Average 17% Poor 11% Terrible 11%

Give Your Rating

Your review Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here