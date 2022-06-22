Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan turns out to be Pakistani Load Wedding’s rip-off!

When it comes to copying and plagiarizing content, no one does it better than Bollywood, hence proved.

The fact was proven once again as soon as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan trailer was launched the other day.

Nabeel Qureshi’s film Load Wedding starring Fahad Mustafa in the lead gets a Bollywood tarka!

Well, it seems like Bollywood guys are most impressed with Fahad Mustafa and Nabeel Qureshi’s work.

Previously Nabeel’s film Actor In Law’s famous “electricity case” was taken and plastered in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Ever since the Raksha Bandhan trailer came out, there has been some hue and cry over the plagiarism act.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film seems to have ‘borrowed’ heavily from @nabeelqureshi’s #LoadWedding. Imitation is flattery? Because this isn’t the first time they’ve copied Nabeel’s work. pic.twitter.com/nwNCgHvjX0 — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) June 21, 2022

Upcoming #Bollywood film #RakshaBandhan is also a rip off of Pakistani Film #Loadwedding.@akshaykumar and @bhumipednekar are both in it. Loadwedding was produced by @fizza999 and directed by @nabeelqureshi — Hasan Kazmi (@hasankazmi_) June 21, 2022

Seriously…..

Can't Believe it Dear Bollywood Directors Agar Apko Hamary @nabeelqureshi Sir Chhaiye tu Seda bata dien Hum unn sy request kr k 2,3 Projects k liye ap k pass bhej dety…

Matlab kuch tu apna krlo

Pori ki pori #LoadWedding copy Maar di…#AkshayKumarNabeelFan https://t.co/WcSsxFarcL — Farhan Sadiq (@FarhanS24225620) June 22, 2022

Oh boy, someone had already predicted that this might happen!

In near future we will be see ditto copy of #loadwedding as well @nabeelqureshi bhai https://t.co/PvXN3b2Nc2 — Farhan Sadiq (@FarhanS24225620) September 7, 2021

On the other hand, the director of the original film Nabeel Qureshi taking a jibe at Bollywood said, “Load wedding Pro Max ??? Ya load wedding dikhana bhai – thora aur expensive main.”