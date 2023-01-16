‘Joyland’ actor Ali Junejo wins Best Actor Award at the Palm Spring Film Festival

‘Joyland’ actor Ali Junejo has won the Best Actor Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival (PSIFF)!

The PSIFF announced the big news in an Instagram post with a caption saying, “The winner of the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in an international film is… Ali Junejo in “Joyland!”

Lead star Ali Junejo, who essays Haider in the critically acclaimed film, did not attend the awards festival, but in a video message, expressed his gratitude and excitement over receiving this honorable award. He feels humbled and honoured by this achievement.

He also thanked Saim for believing in him to portray Haider’s character in the film. He further thanked actors Alina Khan and Rasti Farooqi for helping him in essaying his role so well.

The Palm Spring Film Festival showcases films from around the world and this time Pakistani film Joyland was also nominated for the award.

The award for Best International Actor is the Palm Spring Festival’s second major award, the festival’s most important award being Best Film, which this time went to a French film.