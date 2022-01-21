Squid Game Season 2 in production confirms Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 is in production confirms Netflix!

The new season extraordinary hit Netflix’s original Korean series will see Lee Jung Jae returning to finish the incomplete business!

The confirmation comes from the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Ted, during his fourth-quarter earnings conference call with investors, confirmed that the popular South-Korean show will have a second season.

“Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos revealed.

He added that Squid Game belongs to the categories that hold immense potential to become flagship series.

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has also previously revealed that he would be producing a second season for ‘Squid Game’.

He stated, “There were immense demands for a second season, and there was a lot of love. So I think that’s why there was no choice. [The idea] is inside my head right now. It is currently in the works.”

He added, “[Actor] Lee Jung Jae will be returning as Sung Gi Hoon.”