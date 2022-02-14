Ali Gul Pir is not getting married on Valentine’s Day, as speculated!

The famous comedian had earlier teased fans with a post that was taken as his wedding invitation, however, that’s not the case.

It actually turns out to be a publicity stunt for Ali’s new song releasing today on 14 Feb.

And keeping his genre in view, it turns out to be a satirical comedy song aimed at cousin marriage titled, Cousin Dhazan.

Announcing the new arrival, Waderai Ka Beta singer in a tweet said, “I’ve always found it funny how you grow up with ur cousins, call them Bhai or API then one-day ur parents decide that u will marry one of em. Now suddenly, it’s bhai to charpai! Love can be awkward. That’s my new song Cousin Dhazan premiering at 3 pm!”