Oyeyeah
Music

Ali Gul Pir is not getting married on Valentine’s Day

It was a publicity stunt for his new song

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Views

Ali Gul Pir is not getting married on Valentine’s Day, as speculated!

The famous comedian had earlier teased fans with a post that was taken as his wedding invitation, however, that’s not the case.

Published Earlier:

It actually turns out to be a publicity stunt for Ali’s new song releasing today on 14 Feb.

And keeping his genre in view, it turns out to be a satirical comedy song aimed at cousin marriage titled, Cousin Dhazan.

Announcing the new arrival,  Waderai Ka Beta singer in a tweet said, “I’ve always found it funny how you grow up with ur cousins, call them Bhai or API then one-day ur parents decide that u will marry one of em. Now suddenly, it’s bhai to charpai! Love can be awkward. That’s my new song Cousin Dhazan premiering at 3 pm!”

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You