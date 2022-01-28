Bilal Saeed’s new song ‘Judaiya’ features Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle

Bilal Saeed’s new song features Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle!

Yet another Punjabi song by the singer titled Judaiya is out now.

With the new single, Bilal Saeed continues to indulge in the topics of love, separation, and betrayal.

Bilal Saeed’s latest single ‘Judaiya’, is a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ezu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezu (@ezuworld)

However, the music video has garnered more attention for featuring Isabelle Kaif, younger sister of leading Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

Isabelle Kaif made her acting debut in Bollywood with Time To Dance.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Bilal Saeed’s last release was in October 2021, ‘Mitti Da Khadona’, featuring Munaza Rajpoot in the music video.

And prior to it, the singer was embroiled in a set of controversies including a lawsuit for the shooting of Qubool’s music video starring Saba Qabar in the historic Wazir Khan Mosque.