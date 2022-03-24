BTS’s J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s J-Hope has tested positive for COVID-19!

The lead dancer-rapper-music producer of the K-Pop septet tested positive on Wednesday.

The development comes ahead of BTS’ Grammy performance scheduled to take place on April 4 followed by BTS’ concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

However, the BTS representative agency has assured that the rapper plans on taking part in the activities scheduled next month once his at-home treatment concludes.

An update on J-Hope’s health was shared by BTS’s representative agency BigHit Music, in a statement via Weverse.

“J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning. J-Hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes,” the agency’s statement read.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid J-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” said BigHit Music.

Following the announcement, BTS fans aka ARMYs flocked to Twitter and prayed for Hobi’s speedy recovery:

Praying for Jhope's speedy recovery. Our sunshine, please heal fast 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5og38Dkk23 — BTSxARMY⁷ Voting Team (@01Btsxarmy) March 24, 2022

get well soon my lovely hobi💜 wishing a speedy recovery! #GetwellsoonJhope pic.twitter.com/5MqEtlgFOP — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) March 24, 2022