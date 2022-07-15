Oyeyeah
2 killed, vehicles torched at Sohrab Goth as Hyderabad Incident engulfs ethnic strife in Karachi

The Super Highway near the Sohrab Goth area looked like a battlefield

By Saman Siddiqui
Hyderabad Incident engulfs ethnic strife in Karachi!

Metropolis saw ethnic tensions flare up after the killing of 35-year-old Bilal Kaka at a hotel in Hyderabad a week ago, as well in several districts of Sindh.

Thursday saw the most violent scenes at the Sohrab Goth.

Two people were shot dead, while two cars, two motorcycles, and a bus were torched by the violent mob.

 Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area turned into a battleground as unidentified people created chaos for four hours in reaction to the Hyderabad incident and its aftermath.

Protestors torched tires to block the M-9 motorway and hurled stones were hurled at buses and the election office of PPP & JUI.

While the protestors demanded to arrest miscreants involved in forcefully shutting down Pashtun businesses across Sindh.

Unidentified men snatch cash, jewelry, and valuables from commuters stuck in the traffic jams on Super Highway.

The scenes of Thursday’s chaos are being shared on social media.

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
