Oyeyeah
Latest News

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI following the dissolution of the National Assembly

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain says, keeping the situation in view, he has decided to leave the party.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk6 views
posted on
Views

Aamir Liaquat announces to quit PTI on Sunday following the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Taking to the microblogging website Twitter, estranged PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat said, “Now that the drama has ended, I want to say that whatever PM Imran Khan did today proved that the actions taken by the Opposition leaders were right.”

Published Earlier:

Aamir Liaquat said that keeping the situation in view, he has decided to leave the party.

He said that the decision regarding who is against the constitution or who is in favour of it will be taken by the Supreme Court.

 

Aamir Liaquat shared that he is left wondering who had deviated from the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that the Supreme Court would settle this matter.

However, what the opposition did was right and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari once again proved that ‘Pakistan is divided’, he added. 

He revealed that he was standing outside the door of the assembly while making the announcement.

 

He added that the president, prime minister, speaker, and deputy speaker are all accountable to the constitution.

 

The television personality in a series of tweets went on to share a brief account being the decision he took today.

 

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain was among the least 22 estranged PTI MNAs who participated in the Opposition Alliance’s session at the Sindh House Islamabad last week.

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You