Aamir Liaquat quits PTI following the dissolution of the National Assembly

Aamir Liaquat announces to quit PTI on Sunday following the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Taking to the microblogging website Twitter, estranged PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat said, “Now that the drama has ended, I want to say that whatever PM Imran Khan did today proved that the actions taken by the Opposition leaders were right.”

Aamir Liaquat said that keeping the situation in view, he has decided to leave the party.

He said that the decision regarding who is against the constitution or who is in favour of it will be taken by the Supreme Court.

ڈراما ختم ہونے کے بعد کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ وزیراعظم نے جو کچھ کیا ثابت ہوگیاکہ اپوزیشن جو کچھ کررہی تھی درست کررہی تھی،میں تحریک انصاف چھوڑنے کا اعلان کرتا ہوں،آئین سے کس نے انحراف کیا اور منحرف کون ہے؟ فیصلہ عدالت کرے گی لیکن افسوس کہ جنرل قمرباجوہ کو ہٹانے کے لیے یہ کھیل کھیلا گیا — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 3, 2022

Aamir Liaquat shared that he is left wondering who had deviated from the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that the Supreme Court would settle this matter.

However, what the opposition did was right and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari once again proved that ‘Pakistan is divided’, he added.

He revealed that he was standing outside the door of the assembly while making the announcement.

اپوزیشن نے جو کیا درست کیا،آصف علی زرداری نے ایک بار پھر “پاکستان کھپے” ثابت کر دکھایا،اسمبلی کے دروازے کے باہر کھڑا رہا،دروازے بند تھےلیکن اللہ کا شکر ادا کرتاہوں کہ مجھے ہمت دی اور دل کی تکلیف کے باوجود سوچ بچار کر کے اسمبلی گیابہت کچھ پتہ ہے لیکن ملکی مفاد بھی کوئی چیز ہوتی ہے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 3, 2022

He added that the president, prime minister, speaker, and deputy speaker are all accountable to the constitution.

صدر مملکت،وزیراعظم، اسپیکر، ڈپٹی اسپیکرسب آئین کو جواب دہ ہیں،سپریم کورٹ کو دیکھنا چاہیے کہ “چوکی دار” کو غدار کہا گیا، افواج پاکستان کوسڑکوں پر گالیاں دی گئیں،بلاواسطہ جنرل قمر باجوہ کو غدارکہا گیا اگر فوج غدار ہے تو قوم بھی غدار ہے میں بھی غدار ہوں تم بھی غدار ہو — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 3, 2022

The television personality in a series of tweets went on to share a brief account being the decision he took today.

کئی مرتبہ استعفی دیا انہوں نے واپس کردیا دل ہی نہیں مانتا تھا کہ ساتھ رہوں، تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان کی بے عزتی انصاف ہاؤس کے دروازے پر کئی بار دیکھی نام نہاد رہنماؤں کے ابتر سکوک کا گواہ ہوں جو غریب کارکن کے ساتھ کیے گئے، رنڈی کے بچے سوشل میڈیا کی وہ گالی بریگیڈ ہے جونطفہ حرام ہے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 3, 2022

میں تو نیا تھا خان صاحب خود لے کر آئے تھے،چار سال تک وفاکی،پی ٹی آئی کی سوشل میڈیا ٹیم سے اپنی ماں کو گالیاں کھلواتا رہا، مرحومہ ہیں،بس روتا تھا لیکن شوکت خانم کے بیٹے پرفخرکیا آج فوجی جوانوں کے سامنے سر شرم سےجھکا ہوا ہے، عاشق رسول جنرل قمر باجوہ سے آنکھیں ملانے سے قاصر ہوں — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 2, 2022

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain was among the least 22 estranged PTI MNAs who participated in the Opposition Alliance’s session at the Sindh House Islamabad last week.