Absolutely no truth to allegations, White House responds to PM Imran Khan’s statement

Absolutely no truth to allegations, White House says in response to PM Imran Khan’s statement.

The US State Department and White House together rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations he leveled blaming foreign powers responsible for attempting to topple his government.

US State Department categorically rejected any kind of involvement in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust motion and ‘threat letter’ to PM Imran Khan are baseless,” said the State Department.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield categorically rejected PM Imran Khan’s allegation.

At the press briefing on early Friday, responding to a question that the Prime Minister of Pakistan accused the US government of working to remove him from power, Bedingfield said, “absolutely no truth to that allegation”.

On the other hand, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also rejected Imran Khan’s statement that the US government is trying to oust him.

During a regular press, briefing Price was asked to comment on PM Imran Khan’s allegation.

The US official said, “we are closely following developments in Pakistan, we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law”.

“However, when it comes to that allegation, there is no truth to it,” he added.

PM Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, while referring to the “threatening memo” claimed to have received against his government from a foreign country, mistakenly named the United States to be behind the conspiracy.

At first, in what seems to be an apparent slip of the tongue, PM Imran Khan had named “the United States…” but quickly moved on and stated that “a foreign country” had sent a “threatening memo” that was against the Pakistani nation.