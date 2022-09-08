Oyeyeah
Latest News

Multiple Afghan cricket fans briefly detained by UAE police for hooliganism

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui16 views
posted on
Views

Multiple Afghan fans are reported to be briefly detained by UAE police for hooliganism in the stadium after losing the Asia cup match to Pakistan in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed sources claim, that at least, 34 Afghan citizens have been arrested for lunacy after last night’s defeat against Pakistan in Asia Cup Match.

Published Earlier:

The authorities utilize CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Under Sharjah law, they will be sentenced and then are likely to be deported.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You