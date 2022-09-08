Multiple Afghan cricket fans briefly detained by UAE police for hooliganism

Multiple Afghan fans are reported to be briefly detained by UAE police for hooliganism in the stadium after losing the Asia cup match to Pakistan in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed sources claim, that at least, 34 Afghan citizens have been arrested for lunacy after last night’s defeat against Pakistan in Asia Cup Match.



The authorities utilize CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Under Sharjah law, they will be sentenced and then are likely to be deported.