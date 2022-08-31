ARY News Sacks Anchor Arshad Sharif

ARY News has sacked anchor Arshad Sharif, it emerges on Wednesday.

The news channel has cited the reason for sacking journalist Arshad Sharif as violating the company’s code of conduct with his social media posts.

“ARY Network’s code-of-conduct for its employees clearly states that any posts by an employee on social media strictly have to be in accordance with the company’s policy. Thus with a heavy heart, we would like to announce that after a journey of eight years together, ARY has parted ways with Arshad Sharif. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors,” the news channel said in a tweet.

Reactions to the development are pouring in on the Twitter timeline, with many criticizing the news channel for its short-sightedness.

Arshad Sharif @arsched has earnt the love and respect of the people of Pakistan.. wherever he goes, whether it's his own YouTube channel or any news channel, his viewers will follow him Inshallah. It's sad that ARY News is under so much pressure. https://t.co/rFV5fblkNq — Mariam's Madness (@MaddyWithKhan) August 31, 2022

Arshad sharif have worked day and night for #ary. Always stood in front of the enemies of state.Fought hard ,tried his best to made ary no one channel . And after all this he have been shut down from his channel, for what? 🙁 I am sad today . https://t.co/1eX7HhXgYB — Muqadas Farooq Awan (@muqadasawann) August 31, 2022

ARY News parted it's ways with Mr Arshad Sharif, Pakistan' best Independent Journalist perhaps one of few. I am deeply saddened. This is a glaring example of media , freedom of speech muzzle, media in Pakistan is facing fascist tactics. Its day light murder of truth. — Fakhar Ur Rehman (@fakharrehman001) August 31, 2022