ARY News Sacks Anchor Arshad Sharif

ARY News has sacked him for Violating Company Social Media Policy

OyeYeah News
ARY News has sacked anchor Arshad Sharif, it emerges on Wednesday.

The news channel has cited the reason for sacking journalist Arshad Sharif as violating the company’s code of conduct with his social media posts.

Published Earlier:

“ARY Network’s code-of-conduct for its employees clearly states that any posts by an employee on social media strictly have to be in accordance with the company’s policy. Thus with a heavy heart, we would like to announce that after a journey of eight years together, ARY has parted ways with Arshad Sharif. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors,” the news channel said in a tweet.

Reactions to the development are pouring in on the Twitter timeline, with many criticizing the news channel for its short-sightedness.

 

