Ayyan Ali claps back at Imran Khan over money laundering allegations

Ayyan Ali claps back at Imran Khan over money launderer allegations!

The former supermodel took to social media to respond to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations directed toward her in Thursday night’s Attock Jalsa.

In a series of tweets, Ayyan Khan criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying, ” two habits you may not be able to give up till you die. (Because you haven’t learned to tell the truth).”



“The first is to earn TRP in my name (because earning and eating is not your nature) the second is to lie (because you have not learned to tell the truth),” she added.

She added that Imran Khan remained the Prime Minister for four years, yet without false accusations against me, your speech and news would not be made like before.

Imran Khan in his Attock speech paid tributes to the Customs Inspector who arrested Ayan Ali and was later killed.



PTI Chairman alleged that the officer was killed to save Ayyan Ali.



Ayyan Ali in her later tweets attached copies of documents and news clips to validate her argument.



آج بھی آپ کو میری ضرورت ہے Relevant رہنے کے لیے

یہ آپ کے اقتدار کی Damming Indictment ہے

اپنا کیا کرایا کچھ ہوتا تو بیان کر لیتے، آخیر عمر میں میرے نام پر جھوٹ تو نہ بولتے

آپ چار سال وزیر اعظم رہے، میں اس دوران بھی جھوٹے مقدمات سے بری ہوئی

کیونکہ میں سچی آپ جھوٹے تھے اور ہیں /2 pic.twitter.com/XoxfBsLVaj — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) May 12, 2022

“Like your lie that the investigating officer in my case was killed The investigating officer in my case was an Inspector Saleem from day one to this day they are alive, cut off and taking rewards from their department His name is on every court document,” Ayyan Ali added.



ان سمیت ہر شخص جو کورٹ ڈوکیومنٹس میں ہے زندہ ہے

آپ شاید آپنی 3rd Division یا addiction کی وجہ سے​ پڑھ نہیں سکتے

اس لیے الف لیلا کی کھانیاں سناتے ہیں

جن کا قتل ہوا ان کا نام انسپکٹر اعجاز تھا (ٱللَّٰه مغفرت کرے)

دور دور تک میرے کیس سے تعلق نہ تھا

یہ ہائی کورٹ میں ثابت ہوا /4 pic.twitter.com/1dBDCwXmVA — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) May 12, 2022

میں نے یہ مقدمہ سیشن کورٹ، انسداد دہشت گردی کورٹ، ہائی کورٹ و سپریم کورٹ میں لڑا و جیتا

ہر جگہ یہ ثابت ہوا کہ میں اس مقدمہ میں ملزمہ بھی نہیں

بالآخر مجھے سپریم کورٹ نے اس مقدمے سے آزاد کیا

جانتے ہیں اس بنچ میں کون تھا جسٹس ثاقب نثار اور شیخ عظمت سعید جن کی آپ تک نے تعریف کی /6 pic.twitter.com/ugrtphsvHo — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) May 12, 2022

جو کچھ میں نے ان جھوٹے مقدمات میں Face کیا اسے ہائی کورٹ نے Unprecedent Victimization اور National Tragedy کہا

آپ میں شرم ہوتی تو ان جھوٹوں کو پھر سے پھیلاتے

مگر آپ میں شرم ہوتی تو آپ آپ تو نہ ہوتے

ہمیں کیسے پتہ چلتا Sports Quota پر آکسفورڈ جانے والوں Caliber کا کیا ہوتا ہے /8 pic.twitter.com/Vfp6aYcWnA — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) May 12, 2022

آپ کی جانب سے ایک پولیس آفیسر پر حملہ Live TV پر کیا گیا

دوسرے آفیسرز کو دھمکیاں بھی Live TV پر دی گئیں

وقت آ گیا ہے کہ آپ ان اور دوسرے مقدمات بشمول آٹا چوری، رنگ روڈ، مالم جبہ، بی آر ٹی، ادویات، پٹرولیم، مہمند ڈیم، بلاسفیمی، فارن فنڈنگ کا جواب دیں /10 pic.twitter.com/kzxhxEujVW — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) May 12, 2022