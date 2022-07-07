Oyeyeah
Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister

"To all my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable," Boris Johnson

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement in Downing Street making a statement that he is leaving the office.

“To all my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” Boris Johnson said.

“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now.

And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place,” Boris Johnson said.

He had lost more than 50 Ministers and faced multiple calls to leave by his own party, but Boris Johnson wasn’t ready to leave, however, he had to quit.

As reported, the  Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process that could take weeks or months.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies.
