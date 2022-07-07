Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister!

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement in Downing Street making a statement that he is leaving the office.

“To all my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” Boris Johnson said.



“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now.

And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place,” Boris Johnson said.

I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege of serving you as Prime Minister.



I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.https://t.co/T4kJoxmZ8q pic.twitter.com/Hn4rDUV319 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2022

He had lost more than 50 Ministers and faced multiple calls to leave by his own party, but Boris Johnson wasn’t ready to leave, however, he had to quit.

As reported, the Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process that could take weeks or months.