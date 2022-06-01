Breaking: Fire erupts in the basement of a superstore at Jail Chowrangi, Karachi

Fire erupts in the basement of a superstore at Jail Chowrangi, Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

As reported, fire trucks from all over Karachi have been called in to take part in the firefighting operation.



The fire has been declared of the grade 3 category.

As reported, a fire broke out in the warehouse of a low-cost departmental store located opposite Karachi’s Central Jail, one of the busiest main roads of the city, on Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out at 11:10 am and at least ten fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

This is a developing story.