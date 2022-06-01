Breaking: Fire erupts in the basement of a superstore at Jail Chowrangi, Karachi

Oyeyeah
Fire erupted in the basement of Chase Value Centre at 11 am loacal time

Fire erupts in the basement of a superstore at Jail Chowrangi, Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

As reported, fire trucks from all over Karachi have been called in to take part in the firefighting operation.

Published Earlier:

The fire has been declared of the grade 3 category.

 

As reported, a fire broke out in the warehouse of a low-cost departmental store located opposite Karachi’s Central Jail, one of the busiest main roads of the city, on Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out at 11:10 am and at least ten fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

This is a developing story.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
