British High Commissioner Christian Turner bids farewell to Islamabad

Turner has served as the British high commissioner to Pakistan since December 2019.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 14, 2023
British High Commissioner Christian Turner bids farewell to Islamabad!

Christian Turner bid farewell to the country on Friday as his three-year diplomatic posting tenure has come to an end.

Christian Turner in a tweet, said “it was a pleasure knowing you,” adding that “we will meet again”.

He also posted a video on his official Twitter handle, Christian Turner can be seen packing ‘Gajjar Ka Halwa’ with his luggage. He also kept a Chitrali cap and a Pakistani cricket bat with his luggage in a box decorated with traditional truck art.

“Long live UK-Pakistan friendship,” he said in the video message.

Turner in a social media post last month had announced that he will leave Islamabad in January and assume a senior diplomatic position in London as the director general geopolitical (Political Director) at the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

“Pakistan, I will miss you,” he said in a tweet sharing the news.

Christian Turner also appreciated the hard work of the team at the British High Commission in Pakistan.

He said that he relied on them for all that he has done in Pakistan.

 

