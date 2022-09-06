Oyeyeah
China’s Sichuan earthquake toll rises to 65

A 6.8-magnitude tremor hit Sichuan province, causing landslides and damage to buildings

China’s Sichuan earthquake toll rises to 65, rescue efforts are underway in the southwestern province.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Sichuan on Sept.5, the strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017.

Rescue efforts are currently underway in the earthquake-hit areas. The tremors triggered landslides and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu.

Nearly 250 people were being treated for injuries from the disaster, with dozens critically wounded, according to Chinese state media.

Rescuers are also working on retrieving over 200 people stranded in the quake zone, restoring telecommunications services and power and water utilities, as well as delivering food supply to residents affected by the magnitude-6.8 temblor, the state media reported.

As reported, the people in Sichuan Province received an earthquake warning from smartphones. As soon as the countdown on the screen ended everything started to shake. The earthquake occurred in Luding, Sichuan Province, according to official information.

Published Earlier:

After the Sichuan earthquake in 2008, China established a wide range of earthquake wave warning networks. On 5 Sep’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake, Chengdu residents got an early warning time of more than 30 seconds.

The scenes at the moment the earthquake hit, were captured by various means and are now being shared on social media revealing the intensity of the shock.

 

 

Rescue efforts are underway in the affected areas:

 

 

